Danny McBride Shares Photo From ‘Halloween’ Sequel Set For John Carpenter’s Birthday

After months of relative silence, updates on the upcoming Halloween sequel are coming in hot and heavy, with a photo being posted this past weekend to commemorate the shoot officially being underway. In honor of today being the original film’s director John Carpenter‘s birthday, co-writer Danny McBride took to Instagram to show off another set photo which merely offers a glimpse of star Nick Castle’s chair.

McBride’s comment read, “Anybody got eyes on Michael? I want to know if I can use his chair. Happy Halloween and Happy Birthday @johncarpenterofficial.”

Castle reprises his role as “The Shape,” the name given to the masked figure that stalked teenagers in Haddonfield, Illinois in the original film. The ambiguous name for the character was meant to evoke fear of the unknown, as it didn’t matter that audiences knew Michael Myers was the identity under the mask or his connection to the victims.

In Halloween II, audiences learned that Myers stalked Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) because she was his estranged sister and he hoped to finish the job he started on Halloween night 15 years earlier and kill his other sibling.

With Castle returning as The Shape and Curtis reprising her role as Laurie, audiences knew that this would eradicate many of the original film’s sequels from official Halloween canon.

After much hypothesizing by fans about where in continuity the upcoming sequel would take place, McBride confirmed that the film would be set after the original 1978 movie.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” McBride told Yahoo!. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

Given that Castle is billed as “The Shape” and his chair reads the same, we can assume that the film doesn’t address Michael Myers’ connection to Laurie, as it wasn’t until the sequel that the familial connection was confirmed.

Apart from Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Halloween: Resurrection, a familial connection motivated Michael’s murders, but this upcoming film could erase that concept and create an all-new narrative that utilizes Laurie Strode in a different way.

David Gordon Green directs the script which he co-wrote with McBride.

The untitled Halloween sequel will land in theaters on October 19.

