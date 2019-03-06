‘Happy Death Day 2 U’ Producer Says Sequel Unlikely to Happen

Happy Death Day became a surprising success in 2017, earning itself Happy Death Day 2U earlier this year. Sadly, that film didn’t earn the same success as its predecessor, with Jason Blum thinking it is unlikely we’ll get a third film.

When a fan asked the producer on Twitter the likelihood of a third film, Blum replied, “Not very but not impossible.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first film took in more than $125 million on a reported budget of $5 million, scoring 72 percent positive reviews according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel scored similar reviews from critics, earning 67 percent positive reviews, though it has currently only earned $54 million worldwide on a reported $9 million budget. While the sequel might not be considered a “failure,” these numbers put it well below the original, seemingly killing all hope of a trilogy being completed.

What will make these details so frustrating for fans is that the first film didn’t immediately imply that there were more adventures to come, as opposed to the events of the second film, which had a post-credits scene that set the wheels in motion for what we could expect in a third film.

“Oh, I have more than an idea,” Landon shared with Entertainment Weekly about working on another sequel. “I always imagined this as a trilogy, so I have the third movie, but it’s just a question of whether this one does well. I would love to make the third one. I think it’s a really bonkers, fun idea.”

He added, “There’s a big clue already in [Happy Death Day 2U]. There’s an end credit sequence, so people who stick around, they’ll see that. But, beyond that, mum’s the word right now.”

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of Happy Death Day 2U. This time, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

A new film would likely have seen Rothe return, though the actress claims she doesn’t know the direction the third film would take.

“Chris has mentioned it very briefly, but I truly know nothing about it,” Rothe admitted. “The only thing I do know is, like with the sequel, Chris will surprise, and amaze, and shock us with whatever turn this franchise takes if there is a third film. I don’t think anyone could have expected the sequel could have been what it is, just in terms of how zany, and crazy, and wonderful, yet emotionally grounded the story is. So, I can only imagine what must be going on in his brain right now.”

Happy Death Day 2U is in theaters now.

Are you disappointed that we won’t get a third film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!