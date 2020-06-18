Hellraiser Stars to Appear as Guests on The Last Drive-In Season Finale

The second season of Shudder's The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will conclude this Friday, June 19th at 9 p.m. ET, with the series enlisting the help of Hellraiser stars Doug Bradley and Ashley Laurence to send the season out with a bang. Each week, Briggs hosts a double feature of horror movies and doesn't reveal ahead of time what films fans can expect, but with both Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II being available on the service, we won't be surprised by a broadcast of either film, or possibly even both. Tune in to the Season Two finale of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs this Friday, June 19th at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder.

“What could be better than a delightful evening sitting trailerside on a balmy Texas evening with Joe Bob Briggs and my friend and colleague Ashley Laurence to shoot the breeze and talk of this and that….and maybe a little touch of Hellraiser too?” Doug Bradley shared in a statement. “Join us on Friday to eavesdrop on our chat. See you there!”

This season of the horror series has seen a number of exciting guests, from wrestling legend Chris Jericho to special effects icon Tom Savini, with guests sharing invaluable insight into the films being screened for fans.

The original 1987 Hellraiser was directed by Clive Barker and was inspired by his novella The Hellbound Heart. The film sees a man accidentally unlocking a box that unleashes the terror of the demonic Cenobites, the most familiar of which is Bradley's "Pinhead," whose entire head has been embedded with nails. After his body is torn apart, the man's brother ultimately moves into his home as his former wife makes sacrifices in the domicile to slowly bring her lover back to life.

Over the course of the series' many sequels, new victims unlock the puzzle box and subject themselves to a variety of grotesque and horrifying tortures.

The series was ultimately relegated to the home video market as interest in the franchise waned, but this year alone has seen the concept earn more attention. Back in April, a new reboot of the concept was announced to be coming from director David Bruckner and writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski from a story by David Goyer. Also in April, it was revealed that Halloween director David Gordon Green had been tapped to direct the pilot of a Hellraiser TV series for HBO Max.

Stay tuned for details on the future of Hellraiser and tune in to the Season Two finale of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs this Friday, June 19th at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder.

