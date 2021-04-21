Hit Job Clip Teases the Hilarious New Audible Original (Exclusive)

✖

While virtually every career can result in employees having a "killer" day at the office, the new Audible Original Hit Job takes that meaning to new and hilarious heights, which you can get a taste of in the clip above. The new Audible podcast has enlisted an impressive roster of performers, including KeKe Palmer, Pete Davidson, and Matt Bomer, which also incorporates impressive sound design to bring the dark and disturbing comedy to life. The 12-part series is set to premiere on Audible exclusively on April 22nd. Check out the clip above ahead of Hit Job's debut, which you can find at Audible.

Hit Job follows Brynn Morris (Palmer), an aspiring artist desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. As a last resort, she takes a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto: “Do Bad Things for Good Reasons.” Joining forces with her awkward tech nerd of a coworker Geo (Davidson), she unexpectedly gets swept up in a company-wide contest that forces her to question her morals. Having a killer job suddenly takes on a whole new meaning.

Hit Job was created and written by Eric Cunningham (The Drew Barrymore Show) and co-written by Lauren Gurganous (Mr. Mayor) and Achilles Stamatelaky (Broad City), who also serves as director. The series features a renowned ensemble including Max Greenfield, Natasha Lyonne, Mikey Day, Naomi Ekperigin, Matt Bomer, Michelle Collins, Brooke Shields, Bobby Moynihan, Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Tabitha Brown, Tom Bergeron, John Lutz, and Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan.

Palmer is no stranger to blending the worlds of humor and horror, having starred in Scream Queens from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, as well as Scream: The TV Series. Coming later this summer, audiences will see Davidson mine humor from even the most unsettling and unexpected of situations in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

While the concept of the series might sound grim, the impressive talent that Hit Job has amassed surely signifies that the Audible Original will make you laughing just as much as it leaves you unsettled, making for a truly one-of-a-kind experience for fans of all genres.

You can check out Hit Job when it premieres on April 22nd on its official Audible page.

