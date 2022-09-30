Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.

The new film is described, "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve."

Another original star, Doug Jones, will be returning for the sequel to reprise his role of the zombified Billy Butcherson. This time around, the Sanderson sisters are targeting Becca (Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt's Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo). Other franchise newcomers include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The main heroes of the first film were played by Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Thora Birch, none of which are slated to appear in the upcoming film. The overall approach to the follow-up film was seemingly to focus on a new generation of characters in Salem, though Birch's Dani was at least at one point incorporated in a supporting role. The actor herself, however, previously revealed that she might be more interested in making a return in an all-new capacity.

"Everybody tried so hard. Everybody tried so hard to make that happen and it just didn't, but everybody tried so hard," Birch shared with ComicBook.com about a franchise return. "That was everybody's intention. But you know what? At the end of the day, just between you and I, I'd probably rather play Winifred in the future. I'd probably rather play Winnie."

Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.

