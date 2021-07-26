Home Depot Releases Outfits for Their Giant 12-Foot Skeleton

✖

One of the most exciting announcements about this year's Halloween season was that The Home Depot was bringing back their viral 12-foot skeleton, which some owners took to displaying all year by adorning them in various outfits honoring other holidays. Not only were fans excited about Home Depot bringing back the skeleton for 2021, but they also confirmed they were releasing the all-new "Inferno Pumpkin" variant, and for those who want to get into the spooky spirit year-round, they are also selling outfits that allow owners to dress up their skeletons as a witch, a scarecrow, or as Santa Claus. You can head to the official The Home Depot site to secure your skeleton's outfits.

The ensembles are described as follows:

Scarecrow Costume Kit for 12 ft. Skeleton

Give birds and trick-or-treaters alike a fearsome fright with this scarecrow costume kit. The hat gives your skeleton's skull a creepy crown, and the jacket adds an authentic scarecrow look to set your Halloween scene. Light fabric makes this costume easy to put on and take off, and the large size fits 11.5-foot skeletons (not included) for a perfectly perilous appearance. Use this scarecrow costume kit to transform your big bag-o-bones into a pumpkin king to guard over your patch throughout the scaring season. Light material makes it easy to dress up your skeleton Suitable for outdoor use Compatible with 12 ft. skeletons (not included) Oversized dimensions offer a perfect fit Includes one hat and jacket for a complete look



Witch Costume Kit for 12 ft. Skeleton

Cast a spell on your spooky skeleton with this witch's costume kit. The large size fits skeletons measuring up to 12 feet tall, and the light material makes it easy to slip this set on and off whenever your ghoulish guest needs a new look. A pointed hat adds supernatural style, while the cape provides cover from meddling trick-or-treaters. This witch's costume kit makes a perfectly petrifying addition to parties and haunted houses to keep visitors shrieking with terror. Lightweight material for easy setup Perfectly sized to drape oversized skeleton decorations Witch costume design makes it easy to create a Halloween theme No lights or plugs needed for a simple addition to your haunted house Comes with a cape and pointed hat for a complete look



(Photo: The Home Depot)

Santa Costume Kit for 12 ft. Skeleton

Beckon neighborhood ghouls and goblins to your yard with this Santa skeleton costume kit. The hat and beard take on an eerie look when added to a gaunt skeletal skull, and the jacket hangs off your bag-o-bones to create a pestilent posture. Lightweight fabric construction makes each piece easy to put on, so you can dress up your skeleton (not included) for the scaring season. Sized to fit 11.5-foot yard figures, this Santa skeleton costume kit creates a ghastly centerpiece for your haunted house. Light fabric construction for easy setup Santa design offers a jolly look for Halloween Oversized dimensions work with 12 ft. skeleton yard decorations Includes a hat, beard and jacket for a complete look Skeleton sold separately



