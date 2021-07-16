Home Depot's Giant Halloween Skeletons Already Sold Out

When Halloween started to roll around in 2020, enthusiasts were looking forward to embracing the spirit of the spooky season in hopes of offering a glimmer of joy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, with The Home Depot delivering one of the most unexpected delights with its 12-foot-tall skeleton. While the prop might have come with hefty price tag, its sheer size and detailed construction made it the surprise go-to item for home decorators, only for the skeleton to sell out quickly in stores and online. To the delight of many, Home Depot brought the skeleton back for 2021, as well as introducing an "Inferno Pumpkin" variant, both of which went on sale today.

While the debut of the prop last year resulted in it being a viral sensation, its popularity has only grown since Halloween fans first met it, as both versions of the prop quickly sold out online, with many fans even waiting up until midnight to be the first to secure the skeleton. Given the excitement surrounding the prop, fans are surely hoping that the items will be restocked so they can add the impressive figures to their Halloween festivities.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the massive prop

