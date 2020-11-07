Horror Fan Turns Dollhouse Into a Frightening Tribute to Stranger Things, The Exorcist, and The Shining

✖

The spooky season may technically be over and some folks are gearing up for the holidays, but that's not going to stop us from continuing to celebrate horror! In fact, yesterday was Stranger Things Day so we got to enjoy lots of fun posts from the cast of the hit Netflix series. Speaking of Stranger Things, the beloved show is one of many epic dollhouses designs recently shared by Twitter user @kawaiigoff. In honor of Halloween last week, they took to the social media site to share an array of awesome horror-themed dollhouses which include The Shining, The Exorcist, and more!

"Remember the miniature shining bookends my boyfriend made? He’s pushed that idea to rebuild an entire dolls house (left to him from his grandma) into a House of Horrors during the last 8 months of lockdown... (thread incoming)," they wrote. You can check out all of the different looks in the tweets below:

Please give him a follow on Instagram @ drewbrocky he will be posting more detailed photos of the rooms/exterior on there and process photos. Here is the before and after it’s transformation into the Bates house pic.twitter.com/KEHohnZkkj — chloë (@kawaiigoff) October 30, 2020

Amazing work! Since we've still got Stranger Things on the brain, here's what producer Shawn Levy recently teased about season four. He said it could be the show's best yet considering the pandemic gave the writers extra time to work on the scripts.

"I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," Levy shared with Collider. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

What do you think of these epic horror dollhouses? Which one is your favorite? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Stay tuned for more details on Stranger Things' upcoming fourth season as well as upcoming horror movies.