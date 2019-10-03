Hulu Unveils Slate of “Huluween” Programming and Second Annual Short Film Festival

Hulu is making it easier than ever for fans to find Halloween-centric content on the streaming service, offering subscribers the “Huluween” tab which will highlight seasonal fare and various other horror properties in an easy-to-find location. In addition to compiling content, the month of October will see the debut of Hulu original films like Wounds and Little Monsters, in addition to Season Two of Castle Rock. Hulu will also be offering creators the exciting opportunity to win $50,000, with the short films they have selected for their Huluween Film Festival being available on the service and the most-watched and engaged with short taking home the top prize.

Per press release, “Viewers can head to Hulu’s personalized, Halloween-themed hub for a bone-chilling selection of popular Halloween TV episodes and movies, featuring 800 premium Halloween titles and more than 5,000 episodes of new and library TV series. The curated experience will also bring fans exclusive, new content throughout the month, including seven spooky short films from up-and-coming filmmakers, selected in collaboration with Sundance Institute.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It adds, “With content from all zombie walks of life, Hulu will have new and fan-favorite Halloween TV shows and films available for viewers all 31 days and nights of October. The immersive Huluween destination on the platform will have something for everyone, offering customized experience for consumers to add their favorite scary shows and monstrous movies to ‘My Stuff’. The Huluween hub will also serve consumers personalized recommendations all month long from hand-picked Halloween collections including Freaky Franchises, Foreign Frights, Psychological Horror & Thrillers, Sci-Fi Scares, Indies, Zombies, Humorous Horror, Anthologies, alongside Hulu Originals and Huluween Essentials.”

Little Monsters debuts on October 11th and stars Academy Award-Winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad, and Alexander England. The critically-acclaimed Australian horror comedy begins with a harmless school field trip which ends with a zombie outbreak. Little Monsters world-premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Wounds premieres on October 18th and follows the story of a New Orleans bartender whose life begins to unravel after a series of disturbing and inexplicable events that begin to happen to him after picking up a phone left behind at a bar. With a star-studded cast including Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson, and Zazie Beets, Wounds also made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019 followed by a screening at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

Another Hulu original, Zomboat!, a zombie-horror-comedy import, will premiere on Friday, October 25th in co-production with iTV. The series features a pair of sisters as they escape the apocalypse with the help of Dorothy, an early-’80s wood-paneled canal boat.

The second season of Castle Rock premieres on October 23rd, follows a feud between warring clans that comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

Which movies and TV series are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!