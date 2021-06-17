Hunt a Killer Unveiling New Retail and Premium Games

✖

Part of what makes the Hunt a Killer series of mysteries so compelling is that they send you a new box each month to shed light on a fictional true-crime investigation, allowing subscribers to extend the journey out over months, but for those who prefer more traditional gaming experiences, the company has announced that retail games will be hitting shelves later this month. Hunt a Killer has also confirmed that they will be releasing a premium, all-in-one box in July, featuring an investigation into the death of a fictional camp counselor. The first retail game from Hunt a Killer, "Murder at the Motel," will be available in Target stores and on Target.com starting June 20th.

“Our team is thrilled to announce three new mystery games this summer and our expanding presence in online, and brick-and-mortar retail stores,” Ryan Hogan, CEO and Co-founder of Hunt A Killer, shared in a statement. “We are very excited with the response of our games at the retail level and are responding with a fantastic set of new storylines. We continue our growth beyond the subscription, multi-episode model to include more all-in-one fully immersive games.”

The upcoming games are described as follows:

Murder At The Motel The first retail game to release this summer will be Murder At The Motel, available at Target and Target.com on June 20th. The game centers on the murder of Julian Foard, an independent contractor who was renovating The Sunset Motel in Garfield, Nevada. Players must work to eliminate suspects, uncover love triangles, and most importantly, uncover the truth about what happened to Julian on the day he died.

Body On The Boardwalk Available to order from Amazon in late August. This game will challenge players to solve the murder of Katie Dunn, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Brittany Beach Boardwalk. After Katie’s death, her boyfriend Teo quickly becomes the prime suspect. Teo’s mother hopes to clear his name, but even she has to admit that the evidence against her son looks bad. This new roller coaster of a mystery will be a thrill ride for players.

Camp Calamity The new premium box that will be available on the Hunt A Killer website in late July. This premium all-in-one release will be available at a lower price point compared to their traditional premium games, while still providing the same stirring experience. With this new game, players will investigate clues to discover the murder of a camp counselor whose charred remains were found in Camp Ashburnes fire pit. From June 21st-June 22nd Hunt A Killer will have a pre-sale on their store page providing $10 off the new game.



(Photo: Hunt A Killer)

"Murder at the Motel" launches at Target.com and in Target locations on June 20th.

Will you be adding the games to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!