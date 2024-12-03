I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Reveals First Look at the Fisherman’s Return

Sony today confirmed that the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is officially in production with a photo of a very familiar arm. Fans of the first film may remember the fisherman, otherwise known as Ben. In the film, Julie, Barry, Helen, and Ray accidentally run him over and presume him dead. Unfortunately for them, that is definitely not the case. When the next summer rolls around, he stalks them. He reappears through all the films, always finding some way to evade death or resurrect.

In the first look, the person appears to be inside a dusty room with a CRT monitor. They are wielding the hook in their left hand with a slate next to them, confirming filming has begun. The reboot is confirmed to star Freddie Prinze Jr. who is returning as Ray. Jennifer Love Hewitt is in active talks to return as Julie. However, when it comes to Helen, fans shouldn’t expect any witchy voodoo there. As Sarah Michelle Gellar so pointedly wrote on Instagram, “I am dead.”

Several up-and-coming stars are part of the project, including Nicholas Alexander Chavez, fresh off Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters and Hulu’s Grotesquerie. Outer Banks and Knives Out: A Glass Onion Story star Madelyn Cline is also part of the project, as is The Little Mermaid‘s Jonah Haur-King. Billy Campbell, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Lola Tung, Austin Nichols, and Gabbriette also star.

While plot details remain slim, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) assured fans that the previous films are canon and they will not ignore the events to create even larger plot holes. Leah McKendrick is writing the original draft of the screenplay.

The original film is based on the Lois Duncan novel of the same name and became a moderate box office success, grossing over $125 million. The second film was a bomb compared to the first, only bringing in $40 million so by the time the third was released in 2006 it went straight to DVD. There was an attempt to revive the concept for a new generation of fans on Prime Video, a series that starred Madison Iseman, Sebastian Amoruso, Ashley Moore, Brianna Tju, and Ezekiel Goodman, however, that was canceled after just one season.

I Know What You Did Last Summer slashes into theaters on July 18, 2025.