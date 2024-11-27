Jennifer Love Hewitt Offers Major Tease for New I Know What You Did Last Summer

Original I Know What You Did Last Summer star Jennifer Love Hewitt has some news that fans are going to like! Sony greenlit an unnamed sequel film following the cancellation of the Prime Video series in 2022. It’s already confirmed that 90s icon Freddie Prinze Jr. will return as Ray, whom he portrayed in the 1997 film and its follow-up. As of September, Hewitt was still in active negotiations to reprise her role as Julie and according to Hewitt, an announcement could be well on the way.

“If I’m going to come back 27 years later, I don’t want to just be in it for five seconds, like, I don’t want it to just be like that thing that’s like, ‘Oh, well, there’s the ghost of I Know What You Did past, here she is,’” she told Parade. “So I want to be able to carve out time to really be in it for people and to have it matter. So we’re working on it. We’re so close. The announcement will be so exciting when it happens, for me as well, and I’m hoping it’s soon.”

The teen horror franchise is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name and follows a group of friends who were being terrorized anonymously. The person claims to have seen them accidentally run someone over and dump the body into the ocean. A year later, the group is targeted with threatening letters while they scramble to figure out who it is.

The first film grossed $125 million at the box office, spawning the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and 2006’s I‘ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. In the former (which was a box office bomb), a shaken Julie realizes that Ben is still alive and he’s out for revenge when she continues to receive threatening notes while on vacation in the Bahamas. The latter was a straight-to-streaming release.

While not much is known about the new film, Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson confirmed that the sequel film is canon. The film stars Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters and Grotesquerie), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (Lazareth), Tyriq Withers (Tell Me Lies), and Jonah Haur-King (The Little Mermaid).

The Prime Video series was released in 2021 and gained a new audience of fans unfamiliar with the 90s films. It ran for just one season and starred Madison Iseman, Ashley Moore, Ezekiel Goodman, Brianne Tju, and Sebastian Amoruso.

There’s still time to catch up before I Know What You Did Last Summer releases in theaters next summer. The past three films are currently available for streaming.