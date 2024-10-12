Fan-Favorite Slasher Movie Streaming Free After News of Reboot Confirmed

There’s been a renewed excitement in recent years for the beloved ’90s slasher series Scream, thanks to filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin delivering sequels to the Wes Craven films, but that’s not the only ’90s slasher seeing renewed interest, as I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to get a new installment. As if being close to the Halloween season isn’t enough reason to want to revisit the horror film, a new entry being in the works will either make longtime fans want to refresh their memories or make unfamiliar audiences want to see what they’ve been missing. Luckily, viewers can check out I Know What You Did Last Summer for free on Tubi right now.

Based on the 1973 novel of the same name from author Lois Duncan, the original movie focused on a group of friends who accidentally hit a man on the side of the road with their car and, taking him for dead, attempt to dispose of the body and swear each other to secrecy. A year later, these friends start receiving the ominous message, “I know what you did last summer,” which coincides with them being violently killed off.

The 1997 movie starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Hewitt and Prinze returned for the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which is also currently streaming on Tubi.

The sequel saw Julie (Hewitt) and Ray (Prinze) coping with the devastating attacks, with Julie winning a radio contest that brought her and her friends to a remote island. With a storm barrelling down on the resort, cutting them off from rescue, Julie once again receives ominous threats about how her secret will be exposed.

A third entry, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, was released straight to video in 2006 and had little in common with the movies that came before it. Rather than teens being tormented by a real-world threat, it was a supernatural force that haunted them. Back in 2021, Prime Video attempted to reimagine the original concept as a TV series, with one key difference being that the victim of the car accident was a twin sibling of a group of friends as opposed to an unidentifiable man. The Prime Video reboot only ran for a single season.

Throughout the ’80s, slashers dominated the horror world, with franchises like Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Halloween all churning out multiple entries, as well as inspiring countless other imitators featuring masked murderers. With pop culture fully embracing the villains of these series as cultural icons, the movies themselves grew more campy in spirit as opposed to offering anything especially thrilling.

In 1996, director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson collaborated for the movie Scream, which starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. The movie not only functioned as a straightforward slasher, as the costumed “Ghostface” killer stalked our protagonists, but also as a commentary on the impact of horror movies on culture, creating a unique blend of horror and satire. The movie entirely revived the slasher genre, resulting in more teen-inspired terrors, such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, Urban Legend, Disturbing Behavior, The Faculty, and the sequel Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, which brought back franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis while also featuring a number of up-and-coming young stars.

Unlike other iconic horror series that have been revived in recent years that serve as continuations of original installments that avoid connections to sequels, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is said to honor both the original movie and its 1998 sequel as canon. Hewitt and Prinze are confirmed to return in some capacity, while the sequel will also star Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), and Tony Award-nominated Sarah Pidgeon.

You can watch both the original I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer on Tubi now. The new I Know What You Did Last Summer currently has a release date of July 18, 2025.

