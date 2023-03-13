I Know What You Did Last Summer Star Reveals They Haven't Actually Been Offered a Role in New Film Yet

News emerged last month that a new entry into the I Know What You Did Last Summer film series was being developed, which was set to feature the returns of stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. from the first two films, though Prinze now confirmed that he has yet to have been offered a role in the project. The actor has since spoken to the filmmaker taking on the project, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, though admitted that he hasn't been made an offer or officially signed on to the project, implying that the script hasn't yet been finalized.

"I'll be honest with you, this was Original Film that leaked that and they were just trying to get people hyped about their movie. I have been offered nothing. They just said that to get people excited," Prinze revealed to Too Fab. "I haven't spoken to anybody at their company, my agents haven't received an offer from them whatsoever. I had a conversation with the director a few days after they announced that, just to be like, 'Yo, what the hell? Why are they saying I'm going to be in a movie that I'm probably not going to be in?' And she was like, 'Let me pitch you the idea.' So she's spoken to me about the idea, but I haven't said yes, I haven't received an offer."

He continued, "I've got no reason to lie to anyone, I have no skin in the game. I'm only gonna do things that I like and work with people that I like and there's not gonna be any wiggle room this time around. I messed up the first time around; this time I just want to do stuff I'm passionate about."

Despite shooting down those rumors about him being involved in the project definitively, he did go on to express what he would like to see the series explore.

"I haven't read a script, but I would want to see ... definitely based in reality, I don't think we need anything supernatural. I wouldn't want to see someone come back to life, I don't like that," the actor expressed. "Hopefully they find an organic ... base everything, I think, in reality. The cool thing about I Know What You Did Last Summer is you have four people feeling very differently about a horrible event. You had anger from Ryan [Phillippe], you had guilt from [Jennifer] Love [Hewitt], you had fear from Sarah [Michelle Gellar], and regret from me, and that was something that the director had nothing to do with, that was all [writer] Kevin Williamson."

The 1997 film was based on the book of the same name by Lois Duncan, which focused on four friends who accidentally killed a man and attempted to cover it up. A year later, threats emerge that could reveal the secrets they have been hiding. Hewitt and Prinze returned for a sequel, while a third film started to embrace more supernatural elements. The concept was also adapted into a TV series.

Prinze went on to detail how he hoped the new project stays true to the tone of the debut film.

"That's what made it special, four people reacting honestly. All four were relatable in a different way, so I don't know if they're gonna have four or five or ten kids, no kids, I don't know what they're gonna do, but hopefully it stays rooted in reality," Prinze admitted. "I think that's the best way to do horror, or you have to fully commit to the Freddy Krueger of it all, which is awesome, they're my favorite movies, but they're ridiculous. You have to lean all the way into it or all the way out. Horror, when it's in the middle, gets real muddy and it's not scary and it's not funny and it's not fun, so it really exists in these extreme parts of our mind, so it has to be made that way, as well."

