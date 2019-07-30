James Wan Debunks Reports of Directing I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot

For horror fans, there was exciting news last week when Deadline reported that director James Wan had signed on to direct the I Know What You Did Last Summer YA horror series for Amazon. The series, a reimagining of the 1997 teen slasher film of the same name which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Philippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr., was also said to be being written by John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum co-writer Shay Hatten. However, it turns out that the report may not have been completely accurate. Wan is now debunking the idea that he’s set to direct.

Over at JoBlo, they have updated their reporting of Deadline’s initial report with a response from Wan himself. In their update, they share a screenshot of a comment from Wan himself on Facebook with the simple clarification “I’m not actually directing this. Incorrect info.”

While it’s disappointing that Wan doesn’t appear to be directing I Know What You Did Last Summer, Wan does have other projects in the works. It’s expected that Wan will return for Aquaman 2, the sequel to his billion dollar success, last year’s Aquaman, though that project isn’t one that will come about right away. He told CinemaBlend last month that he has something else he’s working on.

“It won’t be Aquaman 2 just yet,” Wan said. “I have something else I’m cooking up; I’m not ready to share just yet.”

As for I Know What You Did Last Summer, we still don’t have much in the way of details on the series. The Deadline report did note that Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty will continue their involvement under the Original Film banner. At this time there has been no casting information or a release window announced for the project.

