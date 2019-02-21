‘The Vampire Chronicles’ TV Series Confirms Showrunner

Last year, it was announced that Anne Rice‘s beloved Vampire Chronicles series would finally be getting its own show at Hulu. At the time, it was revealed that Rice’s son, Christopher Rice, would be executive producing the project.

Thanks to a post from Christopher Rice’s Facebook account, which has since been shared by Bloody Disgusting, we now know Dee Johnson will serve as the series’ showrunner.

“Today, I’m thrilled to tell you that after an exhaustive search, we’ve joined forces with the perfect showrunner, a woman of vast experience and impeccable professionalism who brings with her a deep respect for the material,” Rice wrote. “Say hello to Dee Johnson. Dee is a wildly talented and versatile writer/producer whose credits range from critically acclaimed dramas like BOSS, to network hits like NASHVILLE, to the world-building, science-fiction odyssey, MARS. An openly gay woman of color, during her extensive years on name brand shows like E.R. and THE GOOD WIFE, Dee championed the representation of minority characters, marrying diversity to smart and compelling drama and delivering it to millions of homes around the world.”

He continued, “To The Vampire Chronicles, she brings with her a deep love of the material, a sterling reputation for professionalism and vast reservoirs of experience in all aspects of the television industry, ranging from creating worlds through green-screen to finding the perfect mix of elements needed to execute the complex visions of creators from other fields. In our first meetings with Dee, she spoke with moving eloquence and clarity about the characters and relationships that define this series, their outsider perspectives and their moral dilemmas – all the elements that make The Vampire Chronicles a probing exploration of cosmic and spiritual questions perfectly suited for adaptation in the era of peak T.V. Character and texture – those are the hallmarks of her creative approach as we chart Lestat’s origin story. Exploring the psychological complexity of our vampires, while ensuring the physical production beautifully depicts the elegant and rarefied way in which our vampires see and experience the world. The Vampire Chronicles are blessed to have added such a fine writer, accomplished producer and loyal, steadfast creative partner.”

According to Bloody Disgusting, the series is expected to kick off with the story of The Vampire Lestat, the second book in Rice’s series. This is unsurprising considering the first book, Interview with the Vampire, was already turned into a hit film in 1994. There’s no word yet on who will be playing the iconic role of Lestat de Lioncourt, but the vampire was previously played by Tom Cruise in Interview and Stuart Townsend in The Queen of the Damned.

The Vampire Chronicles is not the only vampire content you have to look forward to. The CW is producing a television series based on the 1987 film, The Lost Boys. It was recently announced that Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Kiele Sanchez (Kingdom), Medalion Rahimi (Still Star-Crossed), and Dakota Shapiro (Valley of the Boom) have all been cast in lead roles in the pilot. The first episode will also be helmed by Catherine Hardwicke, who is best known for directing Twilight.

A series based off the 2014 horror comedy What We Do in the Shadows is also coming to FX on March 27th. The new series is being produced by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who helmed the original film.

Are you excited for all of the upcoming vampire series? Tell us in the comments!