Interview With the Vampire: Bailey Bass Says Claudia Would Hate Daniel Reading Her Diaries (Exclusive)

On AMC's Interview With the Vampire, viewers have gotten to know the "child vampire" Claudia not through an interview with her, as we have Louis de Pointe du Lac, but through her diaries. In the series, Louis (Jacob Anderson) turns the diaries over to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) for him to read and get additional perspective on his story. It's a fascinating shift in the narrative, one that offers not only a new perspective on Louis' story but lets viewers into what life as a vampire is like for the young woman, letting her tell her story without being there. However, that doesn't mean Claudia would be thrilled about the situation. According to series star Bailey Bass, Claudia would hate that Daniel was reading her diaries.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Bass spoke about how she felt she really got to know Claudia during her time working on Season 1 of the series and that she feels like she'd be very angry if she met Daniel — though she admits it'd be a great moment for audiences.

"She'd be pissed. She would. I know Claudia. I mean, I played her for three months and was more Claudia than I was myself most of the time because of how much we were filming and the night shoots and all of that and because of that, it's interesting," Bass said. "Sometimes, I watch the episodes and I'm like, 'I freaking hate Lestat.' Because I have this anger that Claudia carries, and she'd be pissed, and it would be a great Claudia moment that the audiences would be obsessed with if she met Daniel Molloy and caught him reading the diaries."

She continued, "She feels everything immediately because… I love going back to the science. Her prefrontal cortex will never develop. That means she physically cannot process things logically first, she will always process them emotionally first, and that's why we have these epic Claudia moments and her epic reactions where she's just going straight for the jugular and that's why we love her."

