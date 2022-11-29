Interview With the Vampire Star Teases What's Next for Louis in Season 2

AMC's Interview With the Vampire ended its first season with major developments both in the past as well as the present. The season finale saw Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) kill Lestat (Jacob Reid) and head off to Europe while, in the present, it's revealed that Louis' companion Rashid (Assad Zaman) is actually the vampire Armand. There's another reveal as well in that finale, that while Louis is trying to portray his departure with Claudia in a positive to light the reality is the pair is at odds as Louis has ensured that Lestat is not dead at all, just severely incapacitated. It's a precarious position in both time periods and now, Anderson is teasing where Louis is in terms of mindset for Season 2.

"I think it's fair to say that now Louis is not in a particularly good frame of mind in either Dubai or the 1940s," Anderson told AMC on their blog. "And he has some explaining to do in both instances. I'm excited to explore what that betrayal means for his and Claudia's relationship. But also, what this other betrayal means for him and Daniel's relationship. In fact, Daniel has been disrespected. He's been lied to. But Louis' got a lot of explaining to do!"

And Louis isn't the only one who has to deal with things in Season 2. Zaman previously told ComicBook.com that the Armand reveal will see a big shift with Daniel as well.

"That's a really, really good question," Zaman said when asked about how Armand really feels about Daniel. "It is. I mean, look, we know this part of the story, this part of the way Rolin has structured our retelling of Interview with the Vampire is, this is new for all of us. This puts in a brand new dynamic because we know how Armand and Daniel met in the books. And this makes that initial interview something that is going to be very, very, very fascinating to revisit and will, I think, answer a lot of those questions. That's kind of all I can really say."

Interview With the Vampire was given an early Season 2 renewal ahead of its series premiere. In the announcement, showrunner Rolin Jones teased the show's jump to Europe for the next part of the story.

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice's amazing work."

"Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai," added Jones. "The writing staff of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps' passport books. All praises be to our fearless network, we shall endeavor not to screw it up."

The first season of Interview With the Vampire is now streaming on AMC+. The second season does not yet have an expected release date.