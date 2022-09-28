Interview With the Vampire Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Premiere on AMC

AMC has given Interview With the Vampire an early Season 2 renewal before it premieres. The series is based on Anne Rice's popular novel and is scheduled to debut October 2nd on AMC. Season 2 is going to be set in Europe. Rolin Jones is the showrunner and executive producer of Interview With the Vampire. Mark Johnson also executive produces and will be overseeing the larger Anne Rice television franchise at AMC. The main cast stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy.

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice's amazing work."

"Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai," added Jones. "The writing staff of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps' passport books. All praises be to our fearless network, we shall endeavor not to screw it up."

AMC is leaning into the works of Anne Rice. Along with Interview With the Vampire, AMC is also developing The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of Mayfair Witches.

How Jacob Anderson's Louis de Pointe du Lac Is Different In Interview With The Vampire

Jacob Anderson, who plays Louis in the series, opened up about how his take on the character is different from the novel, and it sounds like the biggest shift in the character has to do with his personality.

Speaking with The Root, Anderson characterized his take on Louis as having "more backbone" than his novel counterpart.

"This version of Louis de Pointe du Lac, he's maybe got slightly more fire in his belly. He is more likely to fight back against Lestat," Anderson said. "Novel Louis, as much as I love him, he complains about Lestat more. I love him though. I'm not trying to take anything away from it. I think he's just got a little bit more backbone — with love."

He also said that Louis' race is very important to the story — and he's not worried about any backlash.

"I love playing Louis. I love playing this version of Louis," Anderson said. "Louis was always creole, but now he's Black creole. And it's very much a part of the story and I'm very proud of that. In terms of backlash, I don't want to give them any more time than they're already getting."

Let us know your thoughts on Interview With the Vampire's Season 2 renewal in the comments. The series premieres October 2nd on AMC.