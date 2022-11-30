Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Previews Season 2

AMC's Interview With the Vampire ended its first season just a few weeks ago, but fans are already eager for Season 2 and for good reason. The first season of the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name saw some major changes with Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) heading to Europe having freed themselves form Lestat (Sam Reid) and, in the present day, seen the revelation that Rashid is actually the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Now, series showrunner Rolin Jones is teasing what fans can expect when we get to the second season of Interview With the Vampire — including what part of the novel the season will take on.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones told AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining form it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

He continued, "We're going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in Season 2. It's all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There's a lot!"

Anderson also teased what fans could expect from Season 2 of Interview of the Vampire, particularly in terms of Louis' mindset.

"I think it's fair to say that now Louis is not in a particularly good frame of mind in either Dubai or the 1940s," Anderson told AMC on their blog. "And he has some explaining to do in both instances. I'm excited to explore what that betrayal means for his and Claudia's relationship. But also, what this other betrayal means for him and Daniel's relationship. In fact, Daniel has been disrespected. He's been lied to. But Louis' got a lot of explaining to do!"

The first season of Interview With the Vampire is now streaming on AMC+. The second season does not yet have an expected release date.