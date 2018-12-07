New ‘Into the Dark’ Featurette Explores the Horrors of “Pooka”

The latest entry in Hulu‘s Into the Dark series from Blumhouse, “Pooka,” is now available to terrorize viewers with its holiday-themed horrors. Check out what director Nacho Vigalondo had to say about his approach to bringing the story to life and what makes the concept of Into the Dark so exciting in the featurette above.

In this month’s entry into the series, “A struggling actor (Nyasha Hatendi) gets a holiday season job as a Christmas character in a plush suit to promote the hottest toy of the year, ‘Pooka.’ At first it’s a fun and friendly distraction, but he slowly develops two personalities one when he’s in the suit, and one that’s outside it as Pooka slowly starts to take possession of him.”

Having delivered films like Timecrimes and Colossal, Vigalondo’s approach to the concept is surely unexpected and “Pooka” will likely cement itself as a holiday horror classic.

This marks the third episode of the series, which kicked off in October with “The Body.” That episode followed a sophisticated, overconfident hitman who always carries out his work in style. He decides to take things even further one day by transporting his latest victim in plain sight, correctly assuming that self-absorbed LA partiers will simply be enamored with his elaborate “costume.” Eventually, as his window of opportunity to dispose of the body begins to close, Wilkes’ true colors reveal themselves to some groupies that have latched on to him. It becomes a battle of will and wits.

New episodes of the series have debuted monthly, with each episode honoring the holiday of the month, with “The Body” having centered on Halloween. The second episode, “Flesh & Blood,” starred Dermot Mulroney as Henry, a doting father trying to help his daughter, Kimberly, a teenager suffering from agoraphobia who has not left the house since her mother’s still-unsolved murder.

As expressed by Vigalondo in the above featurette, what makes Into the Dark so exciting is that it delivers audiences a variety of horrors from various cinematic perspectives, while the constrained timelines of each episode’s production forces filmmakers to tackle each story in ways they wouldn’t if they had a longer production schedule.

Be sure to check out “Pooka” on Hulu now, along with the first two episodes, and tune in to new episode every month.

