Elisabeth Moss’s Invisible Man Reboot Wraps Filming

Just a few weeks after the arrival of its full synopsis, the new incarnation of the horror classic The Invisible Man has officially wrapped shooting. Writer and director of the project, a reinterpretation of the original 1897 novel by H.G. Wells and also serving as a reboot of the 1933 film adaptation of the same name starring Claude Rains, Leigh Whannell shared the update to Twitter on Monday with a photo of himself on set while sharing a message of gratitude for the crew for their hard work during the project’s production in Sydney, Australia.

“It is 6am and freezing and raining here in Sydney but I am smiling because that is a WRAP on the Invisible Man shoot,” Whannell wrote. “Thanks to all the amazing crew members who made it a joy to go to ‘work’ every day. Now it’s time to sit in a dark room and figure out what the hell we did.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is 6am and freezing and raining here in Sydney but I am smiling because that is a WRAP on the Invisible Man shoot. Thanks to all the amazing crew members who made it a joy to go to “work” every day. Now it’s time to sit in a dark room and figure out what the hell we did. 😘 pic.twitter.com/3vBIJT7Cze — Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) September 16, 2019

The film, which stars The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss, follows Cecilia (Moss), who receives news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She starts to re-build her life for the better, but her sense of reality is soon put into question when she begins to suspect that her dead lover isn’t actually dead. Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Harriet Dyer also star. Soon after her casting in the film, Moss teased that The Invisible Man will follow a narrative that is a slight bit different form the source novel by moving away from the story of a man driven mad having discovered how to turn himself invisible.

“I haven’t gotten into what I’m allowed to say, yet. I’m pretty sure I can say that I’m not ‘The Invisible Man,’” Moss confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter. “That would be weird. It’s a little bit of a different take on it. Part of the reason why I wanted to do it is I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something. I don’t even know what I’m allowed to say about it! I’m not The Invisible Man, but there is an Invisible Man — if that makes any sense.”

The full synopsis released last month hints that the film will lean into a more socially relevant theme. “What you can’t see can hurt you,” the synopsis reads. “Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.

It continues, “Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid.). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

The Invisible Man opens in theaters on February 28, 2020