New Invisible Man Casting Reveals First Plot Details

For decades, the Universal Monsters have been iconic facets of genre films, with movies reimagining them over the years to offer audiences updated incarnations of the terrifying tales. A new take on the Invisible Man, based on the H.G. Wells novel and 1933 film of the same name, is being developed by Upgrade director Leigh Whannell, which previously confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss would be starring in a lead role. Deadline has now confirmed that A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid has been added to the film, with their report also shedding light on new plots details regarding these two characters.

The outlet noted, “The film follows Cecilia (Moss), who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better. However, her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.”

Deadline noted that Reid will be playing Sydney, who is described, “With her mother gone, she’s picked up the maternal slack and is very capable and mature for her age. She’s an outgoing lover of fashion who aspires to see the world, and she initially likes having Cecilia around as a role model, but grows mistrustful of her when strange things begin to happen around the house.”

The original film focused on a man who discovers the key to invisibility, yet never figures out how to become visible once again. He then develops a proclivity for violence and crime, eventually going more and more mad. These new plot details seem to confirm Moss’ previous comments about this new film offering audiences a slightly different take on the narrative.

“I haven’t gotten into what I’m allowed to say, yet. I’m pretty sure I can say that I’m not ‘The Invisible Man,’” Moss confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter. “That would be weird. It’s a little bit of a different take on it. Part of the reason why I wanted to do it is I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something. I don’t even know what I’m allowed to say about it! I’m not The Invisible Man, but there is an Invisible Man — if that makes any sense.”

Stay tuned for details on Invisible Man.

