Invisible Man Reboot Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo to Confirm Shooting Has Begun

In 1933, horror fans were given The Invisible Man, an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel of the same name. Claude Rains starred as a man who uncovered the secret to invisibility, yet never figured out how to return himself to his normal state, ultimately going insane as he pursued a life of crime. While other Universal Monsters have regularly earned remakes, the character has yet to officially be revived, despite multiple films delivering audiences similar premises. After a reboot was announced earlier this year, writer/director Leigh Whannell took to social media to announce that production on the film is officially underway.

Any recommendations for things to do in Sydney? No? Okay, I think I’ll just go shoot a movie then. STARTING TODAY. pic.twitter.com/0KZrk5R10u — Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) July 16, 2019

The filmmaker shared a photo of the film’s first slate while joking, “Any recommendations for things to do in Sydney? No? Okay, I think I’ll just go shoot a movie then. STARTING TODAY.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first major confirmed cast member was The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss, leading to speculation that the new film could be gender-flipping the film’s concept. Earlier this week, however, The Haunting of Hill House star Oliver Jackson-Cohen was confirmed to be starring as the titular character, yet the film was previously described as focusing more on Moss’ character than the Invisible Man himself.

The new film follows Cecilia (Moss), who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better. However, her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead. Storm Reid will also star in the film.

Following her casting, Moss teased how the upcoming endeavor will follow a slightly different narrative than the original novel.

“I haven’t gotten into what I’m allowed to say, yet. I’m pretty sure I can say that I’m not ‘The Invisible Man,’” Moss confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter. “That would be weird. It’s a little bit of a different take on it. Part of the reason why I wanted to do it is I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something. I don’t even know what I’m allowed to say about it! I’m not The Invisible Man, but there is an Invisible Man — if that makes any sense.”

Stay tuned for details on Invisible Man, which lands in theaters on March 13, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!