‘IT: Chapter Two’ Casts James Ransone as Adult Eddie Kaspbrak

Horror fans are eagerly waiting to learn which actors will play the adult versions of the Losers Club, in the upcoming second volume of Stephen King’s IT movie adaptation, IT: Chapter 2. After learning that Jessica Chastain will be playing the adult Beverly, and that Bill Hader and James McAvoy are in talks to play the adult Bill and Richie (respectively), we are now hearing that Sinister star James Ransone has been tapped for the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak.

Ransone posted the following to Twitter yesterday; his account is kept under tight secrecy so it took a minute for the official announcement to make the rounds on social media. So far, it seems that fans are behind the casting – as they should be!

Ransone has made a name for himself starring in acclaimed HBO series like The Wire, Treme and Generation Kill, as well as film roles like the Sinister franchise, Broken City, or Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer. In general, the character actor’s character of choice is the motor-mouthed little guy trying to make good in some way or another; in other words, the perfect sort of personality you’d expect for Eddie in an adult body.

So far IT: Chapter 2 is shaping up to be a strong ensemble of talented actors, picking up the baton the child cast carried to box office glory in the first film. It remains to be seen if other rumored actor considerations (like Idris Elba as Mike) are going to come fruition; meanwhile, the full cast of child stars will all be back.

IT: Chapter 2 picks up decades after the events of the first film, with the Losers all being called back to Derry, Maine, when it appear that Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) is back up to his dark deeds again. However, due to supernatural circumstances, the Losers don’t have clear memories of their encounter with Pennywise during their youth; in order to reform their bond, and prepare for a final battle with Pennywise, they must take an important trip down memory lane, to recover the critical knowledge of what “IT” is, and how to defeat it.

IT: Chapter 2 will be in theaters on September 19th.