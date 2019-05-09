First IT CHAPTER TWO Teaser Has Fans Freaking Out

Stephen King’s IT quickly became one of the author’s most beloved books following its release in 1986, the popularity of which led to the live-action miniseries adaptation in 1990. Given the passionate following of both versions of the story, delivering audiences another adaptation of the iconic story was a potentially risky move for director Andy Muschietti. That gamble paid off, as 2017’s IT went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, becoming one of the most successful films of the year. Based on that success, this year’s IT CHAPTER TWO is one of the most anticipated horror endeavors of the year, with the film’s first teaser thoroughly freaking out the internet.

The original film saw the Losers’ Club coming together in Derry, Maine to confront an otherworldly threat that had been tormenting the community for centuries. Thinking they vanquished the threat, the adults are forced to reconvene 27 years later to finish the job they started and eradicate the being once and for all.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the teaser for IT CHAPTER TWO before it lands in theaters on September 6th.

Heart Breaking

y’all hear that? that’s that sound of my heart breaking into a million pieces and will never recover #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/iyQhQ1cMv6 — bella 🎈 (@loserhawkins) May 9, 2019

Best Casting

BEST CASTING DECISION EVER MADE I THINK #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/ShGIXv6r9u — steph | new @ (@jaimelennisters) May 9, 2019

Before and After

me before watching the it chapter 2 trailer vs me aftering me watching it #ITchapter2 pic.twitter.com/T6u5DkvwA9 — bella 🎈 (@loserhawkins) May 9, 2019

How Can I Sleep?

the official teaser is here!!!!



bitch tell me how am i supposed to sleep right now????? #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/vZnTy65nai — i am (@wynethitay) May 9, 2019

Starving and Pissed

I think this Pennywise is going to be even worse than ever. He’s starving and he’s pissed. #ItChapter2 — Felix Vasquez 🇵🇷 (@FVasquezJr) May 9, 2019

They’re Back

Here We Go Again

The IT fandom after finally getting new content#ITMovie #ITChapter2 pic.twitter.com/M5SbI5IeEs — ᴍᴊ ⋆ ꜱᴀᴡ ᴇɴᴅɢᴀᴍᴇ (@spideyxbishop) May 9, 2019

Pixar’s Pennywise

Haunting Dreams

that old lady is going to haunt me in my dreams #ITChapter2 — ︽✵︽ (@ohangiekins) May 9, 2019

Freaky Ass Walk