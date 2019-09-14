IT CHAPTER TWO Director Working on Adapting Stephen King’s Short Story The Jaunt

Andy Muschietti is the director behind both IT and IT CHAPTER TWO and it doesn’t look like the creative is done adapting Stephen King stories. Right before Muschietti took over as the IT director back in 2015, it was announced that he’d also be tackling “The Jaunt,” a horror short story from King’s Skeleton Crew that takes place in the future when teleportation is an everyday occurrence. According to Consequence of Sound, Muschietti recently shared that the project is still in development with Plan B, Brad Pitt’s production company.

“We tried to crack it and now we finally have a writer that can do it,” Muschietti explained. “I would love to. It’s tough to crack because it’s such a great short story, and then you have to expand it into a great film narrative. It took a while, but now I think we got it. I don’t want to tell too much.”

It’s no surprise Muschietti wants to stick with King considering the success of both IT films. As of its first week in theaters, IT CHAPTER TWO has earned a total of $125,868,524 domestically and $237,168,524 worldwide.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 80%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

In addition to “The Jaunt,” Muschietti is also interested in creating a supercut of both IT movies.

“We call it the supercut,” Muschietti explained. “It’s very early stage, you know, and we’re still discussing the format. It won’t be intertwined or anything like the way it’s in the book. But it will contain all the scenes that were deleted from both movies for pacing reasons, and we’ll hopefully have new material, which is stuff that I haven’t shot yet.”

“Yes, but it’s under discussion,” he said of the reshoots. “We’re just toiling with the idea with the studio, but we’re not there yet. But it would be great. Imagine having, in front of you, the two movies, seeing them as a whole, which is something that I never did — yet — and, you know, recalibrating things and saying, ‘Okay, you know what would be great? Seeing Richie flying in the Macroverse. Or whatever.’”

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.