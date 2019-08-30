IT Nearly Had This Post-Credits Scene to Set up IT CHAPTER TWO

Fans have been waiting for years to see how Andy Muschietti‘s adaptation of IT comes to a conclusion, but it sounds like next month’s IT CHAPTER TWO was initially teased in a different way. In a recent interview with HuffPost, Muschietti spoke about the nature of post-credits scenes in today’s blockbusters, and revealed that there were early plans for one to be featured in the first IT film.

“Something a lot of people probably don’t know is Chapter One did have the idea to make a post-credit scene, which was Beverly Marsh picking up the phone,” Muschietti revealed. “So, 27 years later, post credit, you would see a phone ringing. It’s an iPhone, so it’s impossible that it’s 1989, and a hand comes in and the camera wraps around this red-haired back of a head, and we turn around, and it’s Jessica Chastain!”

Barbara Muschietti, who serves as a producer on the film, revealed that scheduling conflicts initially got in the way of Chastain’s post-credits cameo. Ultimately, the franchise was able to get her for CHAPTER TWO, something that they were very grateful for.

“We did all that we had to do to make sure that Jess was our Beverly, and then she was, so we got our wish,” Barbara Muschietti explained.

While the possibility of potential IT spinoffs or sequels has already begun to be discussed, Andy confirmed that there will not be a post-credits sting for CHAPTER TWO.

“Post-credit scenes a la Marvel normally have a very distinct function, which is tease people about a future movie,” Andy Muschietti explained. “But yeah, this is, like, the idea that this is over.”

So while you might not need to stay for the credits once IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters, there might be more of the film that will eventually be released, in the form of a director’s cut.

“We will put out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it,” Andy Muschietti shared earlier this year. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”

IT CHAPTER TWO also stars James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.