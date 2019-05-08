It: Chapter Two Trailer Countdown Released

The trailer for It: Chapter Two arrives this week, and in typical fashion, Warner Bros. has released a countdown clock leading to trailer’s arrival. You can check that out above!

As you can see, this little countdown clock is actually the YouTube url for the actual trailer, only with the still teaser image of Pennywise the Clown’s hand holding one of those creepy red balloons. The smart clock attached to the trailer gives fans an accurate date/time deadline for the trailer’s arrival, set to their respective time zones: The It: Chapter Two trailer will apparently arrive on May 9th at 12 noon.

It: Chapter Two picks up nearly 30 years after he events of the first film. The Losers Club members have grown up and left their haunted hometown of Derry, Maine, to live their respective lives (hence a whole new adult cast making their debut in It: Chapter Two). The Adult Losers’ lives are dragged back into horror when Pennywise the Clown starts stalking Derry again after his long hibernation. The Losers come home to honor the promise they made as kids to defend Derry from the monster, but their long-delayed reunion proves fruitless, as their collective memory of battling Pennywise has somehow faded away.

Joining IT: Chapter Two as the adult versions of the Losers Club are the following stars:

James McAvoy / Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough

Jessica Chastain / Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh

Jay Ryan / Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Henscom

Bill Hader / Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier

Isaiah Mustafa / Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon

James Ransone / Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak

Andy Bean / Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris

As this first trailer arrives to hopefully shock and horrify fans all over the world, It author and creator Stephen King has offered this first reaction to the sequel film:

“Looking forward to IT CHAPTER 2? You should be. I’ve seen it, and it’s terrific. The trailer is coming Thursday, at noon. You’ll float.”

It: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th. The first trailer will arrive Thursday.

