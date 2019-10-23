James Wan’s New Horror Movie Gets Release Date

James Wan has built up a pretty unique repertoire of films over the years, from beloved horror franchises like The Conjuring and Insidious and billion-dollar fare like Aquaman. Wan is set to return to the horror world with a film titled Malignant — and now we know when it will hit the big screen. According to a new report from Deadline, Malignant will be released in theaters on August 14, 2020.

Details surrounding the film are currently under wraps, other than that the film will star Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie and Ingrid Bisu. Bisu co-wrote and executive produced the film with Wan, and other producers include Wan’s Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear.

Malignant will mark Wan’s next project before returning to the DC Extended Universe, with Aquaman 2 set to be released in 2022.

“It won’t be Aquaman 2 just yet,” Wan said of his next project in an interview earlier this year. “I have something else I’m cooking up; I’m not ready to share just yet.”

While it’s still unclear exactly what story Malignant will tell, the notion that Wan will be crafting a new sort of fictional world is certainly exciting.

“There’s been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is… all I’ll say is, I’m super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller,” Wan said of the project earlier this year. “An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets.”

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan said in an interview late last year. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

