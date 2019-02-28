Joe Bob Briggs Weekly Shudder Series Debuting in March

Horror host Joe Bob Briggs returned to the small screen with last year’s The Last Drive-In marathon, the popularity of which proved that it wouldn’t be the last drive-in. Briggs is returning to streaming service Shudder with the weekly series The Last Drive-In on March 29th, which just got the above trailer.

Proving once again that “the drive-in will never die,” iconic horror host and exploitation movie aficionado Joe Bob Briggs is back with an all-new The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs series exclusively on Shudder. The nine-episode original series will consist of weekly double features streaming live every Friday night at 9:00 p.m ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT, beginning March 29th and concluding on Friday, May 24th.

“We’ve had The Last Drive-In 24-hour marathon, The Last Drive-In Thanksgiving marathon, and The Last Drive-In Christmas marathon, but the Shudder audience kept asking for some kind of programming that didn’t require sleep deprivation and controlled substances,” Briggs shared in a statement. “The double features we chose for the weekly series range over five decades and include everything from classics to obscurities to foreign cult offerings, with a handful of guests who have agreed to play around with us in our Texas trailer park. I don’t want to say we got carried away with the possibilities here, but we kind of got carried away with the possibilities here.”

While each episode will air live, encouraging viewers to tune in during the broadcast, the individual episodes will be available on demand at a later time.

With Shudder continuing to acquire exciting titles into its library, the upcoming series is sure to be a hit within the horror community, not only for the chance to see obscure titles but also to hear Briggs’ signature wit and insight. The host previously revealed that he’s not surprised to see such an interest in the horror community for a show like his.

“Well, I think it’s two things. And one of them is negative, and one of them is positive,” Briggs recalled to ComicBook.com about the response to the marathon from fans. “The negative thing is that in the political environment of today, people are just checking out of politics, they’re just saying, ‘I don’t do politics. I don’t wanna hear about it, I don’t wanna watch the news. I’m gonna do other things.’ And that might be macramé, and it might be surfing, and it might be something else. But one of the things they do is, ‘I’m gonna watch every horror film ever made, and I’m gonna get into horror.’”

He added, “And so my thing is film. I don’t do politics, I don’t wanna hear about Trump, I don’t want any pop-ups on my screen, I’m gonna do this. And so we live in a time, we live in a little bit of an escapist world right now, because people are so disgusted by other things happening in the country, and they don’t want a headache. They’ve had enough headaches, and they want to do something fun. So that’s the negative thing that causes something like this to be really popular.”

Check out The Last Drive-In when it debuts on Shudder on March 29th.

