John Carpenter Launching Three New Horror Audio Series With Realm

✖

John Carpenter has become one of the definitive voices in the horror space, with his work in film, television, and other forms of fiction being lauded. Earlier this year, it was announced that Carpenter and his partner, Sandy King Carpenter, had signed an overall deal with audio entertainment provider Serial Box to develop new genre content. The publisher, which has since rebranded as Realm, recently announced the plans for its 2021 programming during a virtual fan event — including a trio of new audio series being developed by the Carpenters. The upcoming shows — Roanoke Falls, Angel to Some, and Furnace — will all be released either late this year or early next year.

Roanoke Falls, which will debut in October 2021, is a tense, atmospheric thriller about the fear of the unknown, the dangers of superstition, and the depths of desperation. A woman investigates a string of murders in the second Roanoke settlement, leading her to a serial killer from the original voyage who waits in the woods.

Angel to Some, which will be released in December 2021, centers on a chronically ill Catholic student who calls on a guardian angel to protect her — but the angel who shows up instead wants her dead.

In Furnace, when a former tech darling sets out to start a utopia called “The Furnace," he and his fellow anarchists rebuild a former dilapidated town using large - scale 3D printers — only to discover they’ve printed structures made of an A.I. biotech and trapped themselves in a city that wants to kill them. Furnace does not currently have a release date.

“Horror is a universal language that works across so many mediums," John and Sandy King Carpenter shared in a statement when the partnership was first announced. "We’re thrilled to be partnering with Serial Box - their rich sound design has advanced audio storytelling, offering us a new way to strike fear into the hearts of our audience. Harkening back to spooky tales told around the fire, we can’t wait to get these stories out into the world."

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a legendary filmmaker help us elevate audio storytelling as an art form,” Molly Barton, co-founder and CEO of Realm, added. “John Carpenter invented the genre of smart, action-packed horror/suspense and through Serial Box’s immersive audio storytelling, he and Sandy can create new classics and connect with a new generation of fans."

Realm is an audio entertainment company that creates original fiction podcasts and audiobook series, including official continuations of popular franchises. Realm shows are available for free anywhere podcasts can be found through ad-supported distribution. Original Realm shows are also available through the Realm Unlimited subscription, on Realm.fm, and in the Realm apps. The subscription features ad-free, early access to the complete library of Realm Originals, access to bonus content, community perks, and a dual-format experience in Realm’s proprietary Flow Reader (simultaneous audio + text).

Will you be tuning in to John Carpenter's new audio series with Realm? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!