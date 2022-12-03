Jordan Peele's Get Out Lands on Greatest Films of All Time List

Sight and Sound has officially released their eighth Best Movies of All Time list, compiled and voted on every ten years by critics, programmers, curators, archivists and academics, and several recent hits have landed on it, including Jordan Peele's Get Out. The BFI revealed that their largest survey ever took place with the 2022 Sight and Sound list, with 1,639 persons participating, each submitting a ballot with their own Top 10 Movies. Once they've all been tallied up, enough people voted on the 2017 Academy Award winner for it to land on the list, even tying either several other notable movies.

Get Out landed at the #95 position on the list, tying with Buster Keaton's The General (1926), Ousmane Sembène's Black Girl (1965), Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Tropical Malady (2004), Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in the West (1968), and Robert Bresson's A Man Escaped (1956). A handful of other movies that have been released since 2012, when the last poll occurred, made the list, with Best Picture winners Parasite and Moonlight making the list with 2019's Portrait of a Lady on Fire also appearing. No movies from 2020 to present appeared.

Peele's debut feature is just one of a handful of horror movies to make it to the Top 100, sitting alongside classics like Stanley Kubridkc's The Shining and Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, plus David Lynch's Mulholland Dr. which landed at #8. The Oscar winner is also present with just six other black directors on the list, sitting alongside Ousmane Sembèn, Djibril Diop Mambéty, Julie Dash, Barry Jenkins, Charles Burnett, and Spike Lee. You can read the full list by clicking here.

Will there be a Get Out 2?

The runaway box office success and critical praise that Jordan Peele's 2017 movie earned naturally transitioned into talk of franchising, perhaps in part because Blumhouse was a producer on the film and they've become notable for franchising their hit horror movies. Peele has never outright said no publicly to a Get Out sequel, but has previously alluded to the potential being there.

"I do get asked that a lot," Peele once told the AP when asked about a sequel. "Never say never. There's certainly a lot to talk about left. We'll see." In another interview in 2018 after the film's release, Peele told THR: "I can tell you I will definitely seriously consider it. I love that universe and I feel like there is more story to tell. I don't know what it is now, but there are some loose ends."