‘Get Out’ Wins Best Original Screenplay Oscar

.@JordanPeele wins Best Original Screenplay and thanks fans of #GetOut: “I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. Let’s keep going” https://t.co/ZF8wllV3ux #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RIbAqdFqA4 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018

A year after debuting in theaters and surprising audiences all over the world, the success of Get Out continues as it received a prestigious recognition at the 90th Academy Awards.

Director and screenwriter Jordan Peele received the award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, another major milestone for the first time filmmaker. Watch the director accept his award in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peele beat out Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for The Big Sick, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for The Shape of Water, and Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible, I thought it wasn’t going to work, I thought no one would ever make this movie,” Peele said in his speech. “But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone would let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it. So I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie.”

The camera cut to the audience showing Gordon and Nanjiani, Gerwig, and McDonagh, all who appeared ecstatic for Peele’s accomplishment.

“To everybody who went and saw this movie, everybody who bought a ticket, who told somebody to buy a ticket, thank you! I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. Let’s keep going,” Peele said, ending his speech.

Get Out was a smashing success for Peele and production company Blumhouse. The film made $255 million at the box office, which set a new record for a first time director and screenwriter.

The movie was recently re-released in theaters for a free screening following the announcement of its Oscar nomination.

Peele is currently working on his second feature film which will also be a social thriller, set to start filming later this year. He has not ruled out a sequel to Get Out.

Get Out is available now on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD.

The 2018 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel are live on ABC tonight, March 4th, beginning at 8pm Eastern and 5pm Pacific time. The Red Carpet for this year’s awards kicks off at 7pm/4pm Pacific also on ABC. And be sure to follow along with ComicBook.com’s live Oscar coverage tonight as well. You can follow along on Twitter @ComicBook.