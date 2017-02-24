Jordan Peele Teases "A Few Ideas" for Next Movie

Earlier this week Jordan Peele's third feature film as a director, the Universal Pictures hit NOPE, crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. The horror epic reaching that threshold marked a major turning point for Peele as a writer/director, putting him in rare company of being a filmmaker whose first three movies all grossed over $100 million in the US, and all of them original ideas and not IP-based. So what's next for the filmmaker? Speaking in a new interview Peele teased that he has ideas about what could come next but that he needs to spend some time thinking about the world, and watching movies.

When asked by Empire if a long-forgotten tweet from the filmmaker might hold the key to his next movie, Peele replied: "I doubt it. I don't know what's next, there are a few ideas percolating. I need to kind of sink into the world a bit and allow the world to sort of tell me which one is the next one. So that's what my next couple of months will be spent doing...Sitting, watching, waiting, looking at my coffee. If you watch good films you'll get inspired, even if it has nothing to do with anything you want to do. That will work for me. Sometimes the inspiration comes instantly, and sometimes it comes in a long time. I do need to do some watching and listening, can't just be always expressing yourself. You've got to listen."

Following the release of his second feature US in 2019, Peele signed a five year deal with Universal Pictures, resulting in the reelase of 2021's Candyman, this year's NOPE, and the upcoming Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Peele is also attached to produce a remake of Wes Craven's The People Under the Stairs, another Universal release.

"I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade," Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects (for those keeping track, Nope would be the second of these four). "The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I've been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons."

What kind of movie do you want to see Peele tackle next as a writer and director? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.