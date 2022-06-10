Jordan Peele to Produce Horror Film GOAT About Pro Football Quarterbacks

✖

Filmmaker Jordan Peele's production company Monkeypaw Productions has won out a major bidding war according to Deadline, taking the rights to a new horror-thriller titled Goat. According to the trade, Limetown co-creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie have penned the script for the film, which is a play on the sports acronym meaning "Greatest Of All Time." The script "centers on a rookie QB who goes to train with a retiring star QB who may hold a secret about how he has played so long at such a high level." It seems unlikely that Peele will direct the film but it will be a part of Monekypaw's overall deal with Universal according to the trade.

Though Peele's socially conscious thrillers are perhaps the most well known movies from Monkeypaw, the production company has also had a hand in several other films and TV shows like Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, the reboot of The Twilight Zone, HBO's Lovecraft Country, and of course last year's revival of Candyman. Monkeypaw has the dark comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul and the stop-motion animated movie Wendell & Wild both set to arrive this year.

"I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade," Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects (for those keeping track, the upcoming Nope would be the second of these four). "The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I've been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons."

"The term 'visionary' is thrown around all too frequently in our business but in the case of Jordan Peele, it could not be more apt," Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group, said in a statement when Peele and Monkeypaw signed the overall deal with the studio. "He brings a clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future."

Check back for more details on GOAT as we learn about them and get ready for Jordan Peele's Nope to arrive in theaters this July.