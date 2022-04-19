Voltron Live-Action Film Eyes Amazon Studios Amongst Bidding War

Voltron has been eyeing Hollywood for quite some time now, and if a new report is right, it seems the hit franchise may have an in at last. Reports surfaced earlier this year that a pitch for a live-action Voltron movie was circling major studios in California, and it seems Amazon Studios is ready to buy-in. A new report from Deadline suggests the studio is winning the Hollywood bid war, but a final deal has yet to be signed.

According to the update, several studios have been in the ring with bids on Voltron. The film is expected to have Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball, Red Notice) direct. Ellen Shanman will help co-write the film’s script alongside the director while Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, and Bob Koplar produce.

For those unfamiliar with the Voltron franchise, it began back in 1984 following the release of several hit Toei Animation anime series. Specifically, the anime Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV were used by World Event Productions to create an entirely new series. By combining the unrelated anime properties, Voltron was created with help from an all-new English dub.

Voltron was a hit upon its release, and its anime roots helped usher more Japanese media to the United States. A slew of series have tackled the IP since the ’80s including Netflix’s hit revival Voltron: Legendary Defender. Now, it seems Hollywood is eager to tackle a live-action adaptation of the mech franchise, and Amazon Studios is set on overseeing the ambitious project.

