Jordan Peele’s New ‘Us’ Teaser Debuts Terrifying Footage

If you’re a fan of all things scary, disturbing, psychological, and downright haunting, Jordan Peele‘s new movie seems to be right up your alley. The first two trailers for the horror film teased a terrifying affair, and a new teaser released online Monday afternoon cranked the dial even further.

The new teaser was shared by the official Us Twitter account on Monday. The tweet simply says “Move and keep moving. Watch Yourself”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While most of the one-minute teaser contains footage that had already been released in the first two trailers, but there are still a few new shots included as well. Chief among them is a new shot of Lupita Nyong’o portraying the evil version of her character, delivering perhaps the scariest line of any Us trailer so far. (The horror arrives about 20 seconds into the teaser.)

Unlike with Get Out, which was equal parts horror and social satire, writer/director Jordan Peele has made it clear that his sophomore effort will be much more of a straight-up horror film.

“I’m such a horror nut that the genre confusion of Get Out broke my heart a little.” Peele said in a recent interview. “I set out to make a horror movie, and it’s kind of not a horror movie. As a horror fan, I really wanted to contribute something to that world.”

In a different interview, Peele echoed a similar sentiment, that Us will have a similar tone to Get Out, but will likely be much, much scarier.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” he said. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Us stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop. Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, and Madison Curry.

Are you excited for Jordan Peele’s next movie? What did you think of the new teaser? Let us know in the comments!

Us is set to hit theaters on March 22nd.