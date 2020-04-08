Kevin Smith Compares His New Horror Anthology to Creepshow

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is mostly known for his straightforward comedic efforts, but his upcoming anthology film Killroy Was Here will reportedly feel similar to the iconic anthology film Creepshow from filmmaker George Romero, thanks to its blend of campy comedy and horrifying storylines. This isn’t Smith’s first foray into a frightening world, nor is it his first contribution to a horror anthology, but with his recent directing efforts being projects like Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and various entries into The CW’s slate of DC Comics series, these recent details about the tone of the film will surely excite those unfamiliar with his genre projects.

“It’s fun. It’s really, really good. It reminds me of Creepshow,” Smith shared during a YouTube Q&A. “Not nearly as good as Creepshow, but that’s kind of what we were doing, an anthology like that. Rubber mask horror anthology. So it turned out wonderful.”

The 1982 film from Romero was written by Stephen King and served as a tribute to the EC horror comics they grew up on, blending tales of terror with morality twists for an immensely entertaining adventure. The film earned two sequels and inspired the Shudder TV series of the same name, whose second season is set to debut later this year.

Smith’s first foray into the genre world came in the 2011 film Red State, featuring three teen-aged boys who are seduced into a cult community to be punished for their sinful ways. His follow-up project, Tusk, was another genre adventure, featuring a man who fell victim to a sadistic surgeon whose goal was to turn a human into a walrus, while Smith also developed a Halloween-centered segment for the horror anthology Holidays.

This isn’t the only genre project on Smith’s horizon, as he also gave an update on a project he describes as “Jaws but with a moose.”

“Moose Jaws is the movie I’m doing that’s Jaws but with a moose instead of a shark,” the filmmaker shared. “It’s so weird that you bring it up. We have a phone call about it with some of the folks that we made Reboot with next week. A conference call. So yeah, it may be bubbling back to life. Wouldn’t that be nice? Head up to the Canadian outdoors, spread far apart from everybody, making movies. One day, when we’re allowed to do that sort of thing again. So yeah, movement on Moose Jaws!”

