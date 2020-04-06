Kevin Smith Gives Update on His "Jaws But With a Moose" Movie

✖

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that has upended nearly every aspect of life in recent weeks, there's not been much in the way of good news when it comes to movies. Many eagerly-anticipated films have seen their release dates pushed back while production on others remains halted as the world tries to slow the spread of COVID-19. But for Kevin Smith fans there is a glimmer of hope, at least when it comes to his "Jaws but with a moose" project. The filmmaker recently revealed that there's been movement on the long talked-about project.

In a recent online Q&A session (via Bloody Disgusting) Smith revealed that there's an upcoming conference call about the film and noted the project may be getting a new life after years of silence.

"Moose Jaws is the movie I'm doing that's Jaws but with a moose instead of a shark," Smith said. "It's so weird that you bring it up. We have a phone call about it with some of the folks that we made Reboot with next week. A conference call. So yeah, it may be bubbling back to life. Wouldn't that be nice? Head up to the Canadian outdoors, spread far apart from everybody, making movies. One day, when we're allowed to do that sort of thing again. So yeah, movement on Moose Jaws!"

First announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2014, Moose Jaws will be the third film in Smith's Canadian horror-focused "True North Trilogy" following Tusk (2014) and Yoga Hosers (2016). There haven't been many updates on Moose Jaws since that initial announcement, though Smith did reveal in 2018 that the money to make Moose Jaws was available.

"Moose Jaws, we have money for it. Isn't that crazy? That just happened in the last two weeks and stuff," Smith said in an episode of his Fatman Beyond (then Fatman on Batman) podcast at the time. "More when I know, and I'll know very soon."

For Smith, Moose Jaws is a project he's also previously referred to as his "favorite thing he's ever written".

"Moose Jaws is like, it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written," he said at Sundance in 2016. "This is a f-ckin’ fan film. This is like pouring my heart out on a page. I love Jaws, and I love Canada, and I combined the two of them. So the whole thing is beat-for-beat Jaws, up until the third act. In the third act it becomes Godzilla, Destroy All Monsters, Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan, and ends with Return of the Jedi. It’s pretty magical.”

Are you excited about this update on Moose Jaws? Let us know in the comments below.

ComicBook Nation Podcast In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.