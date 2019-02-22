KFC Introduces RoboCop As New Colonel

KFC takes the security of its secret recipe quite seriously, so much so that they’ve made Robocop the brand new colonel, and he’s taking his job seriously.

KFC’s secret recipe was previously kept secure in a safe, but the company decided some upgrades were in order. Enter Colonel Robocop, who is now in charge of guarding that secret, though KFC also upgraded the technology of the secret recipe as well, triple encrypting it and then storing it in an underground data center.

That’s some serious defense, and we didn’t even mention that the data center is in a nuclear bomb shelter, 100 ft under a mountain. So, no one is getting that secret recipe anytime soon.

If you did happen to get through all those defenses, you’d still have Colonel Robocop to deal with, and you know he’s not going to be an easy opponent. KFC decided to let fans get to know just what Colonel Robocop can do in a series of short TV spots, though as we see in the first one that does not involve stopping crime.

No no, Colonel Robocop’s main directive is to stop hunger, and so he finds someone and throws a chicken tender his way. That’s not going to help the guy getting mugged, but you know, oh well.

The next clip features Colonel Robocop having dinner with several guests when someone asks him for the secret recipe. Colonel Robocop tells the man “I could tell you, but I’d have to kill you”, followed by some threatening fork movements that would make any stack of mashed potatoes run away in fear. Colonel Robocop then starts to laugh, and the rest follow suit, but the man knows he means business.

“He once protected the streets of Detroit. Now he’s protecting KFC’s Secret Recipe. Meet Colonel RoboCop.

With a little help from RoboCop, KFC upgraded their security of Colonel Sanders’ Secret Recipe by moving it to the Bahnhof Underground Data Center.”

So what do you think of Colonel Robocop? Let us know in the comments!

