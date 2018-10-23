New ‘Killer Klowns From Outer Space’ and ‘Critters’ Films Reportedly Coming From SYFY

The ’80s helped give horror fans some of the most absurd and entertaining films of all time, with movies like Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Critters gaining passionate followings, despite how ludicrous they both were. According to Bloody Disgusting, both franchises will be granted new life with new films from SYFY.

The site claims their sources revealed that the network that brought you Sharknado is in talks to secure the rights to the franchises. It’s unclear what plans the network could have for either property, whether they be sequels or reboots, with virtually any option sounding exciting.

The cable network has never shied away from delivering audiences some of the most absurd films imaginable, as its early days were devoted to playing whatever science fiction or horror films they could obtain the rights to. Over the decades, the network even began producing horror films, such as Dinocroc, Sharktopus, and Frankenfish.

Recent years have seen the network crafting sequels in franchises that debuted at other studios, such as Anaconda, Lake Placid, and Leprechaun.

The Critters franchise debuted in 1986 and ultimately earned three sequels. Killer Klowns from Outer Space landed in 1988, with fan desire for a sequel growing over the last 30 years. Earlier this year, series creators the Chiodos brothers teased that the series getting a continuation could become a reality.

“I used to say don’t hold your breath, but things have been happening right now… I would say you can hold your breath now,” the filmmakers shared at Son of Monsterpalooza. “The success of IT recently has kind of educated some of the people in the industry that… clowns are cool, clowns are scary… they’re looking at horror properties now more seriously than ever. I can say, something will be happening with Killer Klowns from Outer Space in the near future. Absolutely.”

It’s unclear if the filmmakers’ comments imply what form a follow-up story would take, though they have long discussed their desires to make the adventures continue for multiple films.

“We’ve been working on a sequel since the day after we made [Killer Klowns from Outer Space]. I mean we have tons of ideas on different directions we can take it,” Stephen Chiodo shared with The Odd Podcast in 2016. “There’s been a lot of legal issues, a lot of financial difficulties. We’ve had deals people presented us with that we weren’t really interested in. There is something that’s going to happen. We are currently working on something. But it doesn’t mean that it’s coming out next week.”

It’s possible that this could be the project the filmmakers were teasing.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Killers Klowns from Outer Space and Critters franchises.

