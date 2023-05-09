Knock at the Cabin Featurette Explores the Importance of Dave Bautista's Casting (Exclusive)

In the years since Dave Bautista made the jump from the wrestling ring to the acting world, he's been able to show off his powerful physical presence in various projects, while his efforts in M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin required him to specifically show his physical restraint. In a new featurette from the film's release on home video, Shyamalan breaks down not only the importance of the character of Leonard in the project, but also what Bautista himself brought to the role. Knock at the Cabin is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

Per press release, "Knock at the Cabin is a thriller about a tight-knit family who are taken hostage by four armed strangers while vacationing at a remote cabin. The visitors, led by Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Dune), demand that the young girl and her parents make an unthinkable choice: to save their family or save humanity.

Showcasing outstanding performances from a talented and diverse ensemble cast alongside Bautista, Knock at the Cabin stars Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Fleabag, Our Girl), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old, Avenue 5), Abby Quinn (Little Women, Mad About You), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Servant), and Kristen Cui in her feature film debut.

Bonus features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD are as follows:

Deleted scenes – "They Need Some Time," "Going to Church," "Enjoying the Sun," "Leonard Explains"

Chowblaster Infomercial – Enjoy an extended cut of the TV infomercial from the film that features an appearance by M. Night Shyamalan himself.

Choosing Wisely: Behind the Scenes of Knock at the Cabin – Examine what drew M. Night Shyamalan to adapt this terrifying story, and how the relationships between characters were unlike any this ensemble cast had ever played before.

Tools of the Apocalypse – Explore the creation of some of the film's most terrifying props and learn why they play such an important role in the story.

Drawing a Picture – See how M. Night Shyamalan envisions his shots in advance of ever turning on the camera, through his extensive use of storyboards.

Kristen Cui Shines a Light – Take a closer look at actress Kristen Cui's dynamic performance as Wen in her film debut.

