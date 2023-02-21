Knock At The Cabin Now Available To Rent or Buy

Knock At The Cabin is available to rent or buy right now. The M. Night Shyamalan project was an engrossing trip into an apocalypse. Guardians of the Galaxy favorite Dave Bautista is joined by Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Nikki Amuka-Bird for an absolutely unsettling look at the choices we make to avoid true catastrophe. Like most of Shyamalan's work, there is a meaty hook for this entry and a lot of his fans have enjoyed a return to form from the director in the past few movies. Now, more people than ever will get the chance to experience it from the comfort of their couches!

Speaking to Total Film, the filmmaker previously shared what drew him to the project. "I'm drawn to things that take genres and bend them in new ways, or change genres from what you thought you were watching," Shyamalan told the outlet this year. "The architectural twist is part of the fun of it. And as I'm morphing genres, I have to move up into more high-octane genres. If you cadence down, even if you do it really well, it has a certain reducing-of-stakes quality that the audience feels."

What Is Knock At The Cabin About?

Here's what Universal says about the intriguing work from the filmmaker: "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

"From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise)."

"Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay."

