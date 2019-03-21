Kumail Nanjiani Shares Hilarious Photo with John Cho at ‘The Twilight Zone’ Premiere

Jordan Peele is having one heck of a week! The director's new horror film, Us, opened over the weekend to $70 million, making it the biggest opening ever for an original horror film. Last night, the creator was also able to celebrate the premiere of The Twilight Zone reboot, for which he is serving as both host/narrator and executive producer. Many big names are going to be popping up in the new series, including Kumail Nanjiani and John Cho. Nanjiani took to Twitter today to share a hilarious photo of the two actors meeting on the red carpet.

Always a thrill to run into my best bud @JohnTheCho! Here we are equally excited to see each other at The Twilight Zone premiere! pic.twitter.com/g65ujLRm9X — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 27, 2019

"Always a thrill to run into my best bud @JohnTheCho! Here we are equally excited to see each other at The Twilight Zone premiere!," Nanjiani joked.

Nanjiani is expected to appear alongside Tracy Morgan in the second episode of the series, which is titled "The Comedian." Cho is credited for the "The Wunderkind," the fifth episode of the series which will also include Jacob Tremblay, Seth Rogen, and John Larroquette.

While Cho and Nanjiani are in different episodes, they did both appear together in A Happening of Monumental Proportions, a recent film that served as Judy Greer's directorial debut.

It's especially fun to see Nanjiani team up with Peele, considering they spent a huge portion of the 2018 Awards Season together while promoting Get Out and The Big Sick. In fact, Peele beat Nanjiani for Best Original Screenplay. Nanjiani was quick to congratulate his opponent before jokingly tweeting, "The Big Sick came in second!"

The future is only looking bright for Nanjiani, who is about to spend a lot of time working with actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He'll be in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which is set to star Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role, and will also feature Tom Holland. Nanjiani can also be seen in Stuber alongside Dave Bautista, and in the upcoming Men in Black: International with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Cho is also coming off a successful year, recently starring in the critically acclaimed horror film, Searching. This year, you can catch him lending his voice to Wish Dragon, an animated feature that also stars Constance Wu, Jackie Chan, and Will Yun Lee. In 2020, he's returning to the wide world of horror with Grudge alongside Andrea Riseborough and Betty Gilpin.

The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS All Access on Monday, April 1st.

