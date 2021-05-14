Spiral Director Joins LaLaurie Mansion Franchise From The Conjuring Co-Creators

✖

After returning to the Saw franchise last month with Spiral: From the Book of Saw, director Darren Lynn Bousman looks to have found the next franchise he'll be diving into, as Deadline confirms he'll be helming the first entry into the new franchise centering around the LaLaurie Mansion. The new franchise was developed by The Conjuring co-creators Chad and Carey Hayes, who have previously teased that they hoped to explore a variety of unearthly events that have happened in the New Orleans abode, with each film jumping to an entirely different era. Stay tuned for details on the all-new franchise.

“Joining this project is a dream come true for me. For as long as I can remember I have been obsessed with the paranormal," Bousman shared in a statement. "Anyone who studies the supernatural knows the legends and lore of the LaLaurie Mansion. It’s the holy grail of these types of environments. Recently I was allowed access to the house, and was able to stay there with the Hayes brothers. There is no way to articulate my 72 hours inside those walls. The house consumes you. Its history cripples you. The Hayes Brothers have crafted such an emotional, suspenseful, and scary narrative that I cannot wait to introduce the world to this unbelievable location.”

The Hayes brothers added, “Not only is Darren an incredibly creative director, but he also knows how to build a franchise. We are beyond thrilled to have him on this one, and can’t wait to see what he brings to the screen.”

The series will reportedly start in contemporary times, with each new installment traveling further back in the house's history.

"We have a film that's sort of going to be another franchise, if we're fortunate enough to draw in the audience. It's called 'The LaLaurie Mansion: Chapter Six,' and it surrounds the most haunted house in all of New Orleans. And it's based on another true story. Carey and I've done a lot of research," Chad confirmed with ComicBook.com in 2020. "We're planning on doing six films surrounding it, but the movie you're going to see first is the last one. It's contemporary, and then we're going earlier in time, earlier in time, earlier in time when different events happen there. And that's been really cool."

Carey continued, "A house that has 200 years of history and has a lot of crazy family stories, death, despair."

Stay tuned for details on the new LaLaurie Mansion franchise.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Header image courtesy of Steven Wagner/Getty Images