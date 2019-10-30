The Conjuring Co-Creators Announce New Haunted Mansion Horror Franchise

Co-creators of The Conjuring franchise, Chad and Carey Hayes, are set to develop an all-new franchise of terrifying tales with a series that will explore a number of legends surrounding a real-life haunted location, the LaLaurie Mansion, according to Deadline. It’s unclear exactly how the series will work, but we can assume the New Orleans residence and its many spooky stories can deliver audiences all manner of horrors, allowing new films to focus on all-new characters and time periods as it adds installments. Given their success with The Conjuring and its real-life inspiration, the Hayes brothers make the perfect duo to launch the franchise.

“We love writing films in which we get to tell true stories – incorporating moments that people can look up and discover did in fact happen,” the Hayes brothers shared in a statement. “With the LaLaurie House we get to do exactly that. There is a wealth of documentation of a very dark and frightening past of true events. Not to mention that after spending some time there, what we personally experienced was truly unnerving.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The outlet notes that the “planned franchise will be built around the real-life LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans, one of the most notorious ‘haunted houses’ in the world, which hasn’t allowed any public access since 1932. Despite that, thousands of tourists still travel to the city every year to visit the property. The house was made infamous by its resident Madame Lalaurie, a New Orleans socialite and serial killer who tortured and murdered numerous slaves there in the early 1800s. After her crimes were exposed following a house fire in 1834, she fled the city and was never arrested.”

The filmmakers are reportedly hoping to write the script for the first film within the house itself and potentially shoot some of it at the location.

“Building a horror franchise starts with the IP, and for us to be able to tap the LaLaurie Mansion, and its twisted history, is a major coup for Faster Horse,” producer Cindy Bond pointed out.

Producer Doug McKay added, “The LaLaurie Mansion is as scary a place as there is in the world and we won’t hold back in giving audiences the full effect. Chad and Carey will have their hands full, but they are true masters in cinematic retellings of disturbing material.”

Stay tuned for details on the new franchise.

Are you looking forward to the new franchise? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Image courtesy of Steven Wagner/Getty Images