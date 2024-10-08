The Last Drive-In Reveals Two New Specials Coming Very Soon

Horror fans might be waiting a while for the next season of The Last Drive-In on Shudder, but host Joe Bob Briggs is bringing the antics back for not one, but two brand new specials over the next few weeks. Shudder and AMC have announced the next two Last Drive-In special episodes, one of which will air on linear cable and feature a guest appearance from a slasher legend.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is going to be airing two specials in the month of October. The first will be part of AMC's annual Fearfest marathon, airing on Wednesday, October 9th. This first special focuses on the Friday the 13th franchise, with Briggs presenting a double feature of 1980's Friday the 13th and 1981's Friday the 13th Part 2. The second of the specials is titled Joe Bob's Beezlebub Bash and will be airing live on Shudder and AMC+ on Friday, October 25th. The films for that special episode haven't been announced and likely won't be until it airs live.

In addition to the fact that it's airing live during AMC's Fearfest, this first Joe Bob special is a big deal because it features the one and only Adrienne King as a special guest. King was the original Final Girl of the Friday the 13th franchise, portraying Alice in the first film and surviving a head-to-head showdown with the real killer, Pamela Vorhees. She reprised her role in Part 2, appearing in the film's opening scene before being killed by the grown-up Jason Vorhees.

The Friday the 13th Last Drive-In special will begin at 8pm ET on Wednesday. The segments with Briggs, including those where King appears as a guest, will be added to Shudder and AMC+ to watch on-demand on October 13th.

The news about these new specials comes on the heels of Shudder and AMC renewing The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs for a sixth season. The announcement of the renewal was made by Briggs himself, the day before the six-film "Nightmareathon" back at the end of August.

"Hey I'm Joe Bob Briggs and here we are in Deliverance country," Briggs said in his social media post at the time. "We're in the woods preparing for the Nightmareathon tomorrow and we just got word here that The Last Drive-In has been renewed for a seventh season. That means that we're going to continue to do deep-dives for another year, with great movies and not-so-great movies and horrible movies. And lots of hijinks and shenanigans. So thank you for supporting us and please be with us tomorrow night for the Nightmareathon."

The Nightmareathon is available to stream on Shudder, along with other past seasons and specials from The Last Drive-In.