Latest Scream Clip Reveals the New Rules for the Fifth Movie

Fans of the Scream franchise know good and well that the subversive slasher series takes pride in getting meta and knowing all the “rules” of horror movies. Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks got the honor of revealing each new set of rules for the original trilogy of films, wild considering he died in the second movie as you might recall. Even with the 2011 fourth film however there was a new batch of rules to consider, and naturally the fifth film will be no different. A new clip from Scream (2022) has been released and features none other than Dewey being the one to deliver the “new rules” for the movie. Check it out below (H/T Bloody Disgusting) along with a recap of the rules for the entire series, plus the new ones!

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (‘Sidney Prescott’), Courteney Cox (‘Gale Weathers’), and David Arquette (‘Dewey Riley’) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Scream hits theaters on January 14.

Scream (2022) Clip #2

https://twitter.com/screamreboot/status/1478738272079826944

The Rules in Scream (1996)

#1 – You can never have sex.

#2 – You can never drink or do drugs.

#3 – Never, ever, ever under any circumstances say, “I’ll be right back.” Because you won’t be back.

Scream (2022)

The Rules in Scream 2

#1 – The body count is always bigger

#2 – The death scenes are always much more elaborate. More blood, more gore.

#3 – If you want your sequel to become a franchise never ever… (Stu is cut-off by Dewey and never finishes the rule but the trailer for the movie finished rule, noting its conclusion as “Never, ever, under any circumstances assume the killer is dead.”)

Scream (2022)

The Rules in Scream 3

#1 – You got a killer who’s going to be super human. Stabbing him won’t work. Shooting him won’t work. Basically in the third one you gotta cryogenically freeze his head, decapitate him, or blow him up.

#2 – Anyone including the main character can die.

#3 – The past will come back to bite you in the ass. Whatever you think you know about the past, forget it. The past is not at rest.

Scream (2022)

The Rules in Scream 4

Largely presented out of order and by various characters, these include:

“An opening sequence, that blows the doors off” with a “way more extreme” kill.

The unexpected is the new cliché.

“Modern audiences get sappy to the rules of the original. So, the reverse has become the new standard.”

“The only sure-fire way to survive a modern horror movie, you pretty much gotta be gay.”

But most importantly:

Don’t f-ck with the original.

Scream (2022)

The Rules in Scream (2022)

#1 – Never trust the love interest.

#2 – The killer’s motive is always connected to something in the past.

#3 The first victim always has a friend group that the killer is always part of.