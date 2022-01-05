First Scream Clip Reunites Sydney and Dewey for Fifth Film

We’re a week away from the new film in the Scream franchise arriving in theaters and the secrets of the latest sequel have mostly been kept inside the package, so much so that the first clip has finally been revealed and it offers….very little clues for the new movie, or does it? Franchise stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette appeared on Good Morning America together to talk about the new movie as well as debut the clip. Check out the clip in the player below around the 1:34 mark (H/T Bloody Disgusting) and hear what the pair have to say about the sequel.

“I can’t tell you a whole lot but I can tell you that she’s in a good place in her life,” Campbell said of her iconic character Sydney Prescott for the new movie. “And she’s a mother now which I think gives her a whole other level of fierceness. She’s content, and then of course chaos ensues because it’s a Scream movie.” The pair further opened up about returning to the franchise once again, the first time in a decade, as well as working with the new cast members that grew up watching the original films.

As the trailers for the movie previously confirmed, the new Ghostface is seemingly targetting the family of the other killers from the original four movies. Those included Stu Macher and Billy Loomis in Scream, Mrs. Loomis and Mickey Altieri in Scream 2, Roman Bridger in Scream 3, and Charlie Walker and Jill Roberts in Scream 4. It’s worth noting that Campbell’s Sydney is related to two of the former killers, putting her in the crosshairs of Ghostface once again.

A piece of viral marketing for the movie also confirmed another connection among the new cast of characters and with a legacy character as Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad’s (Mason Gooding) last name is revealed to be Meeks-Martin, affirming a connection to Jamie Kennedy’s fan-favorite character Randy Meeks.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (‘Sidney Prescott’), Courteney Cox (‘Gale Weathers’), and David Arquette (‘Dewey Riley’) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

The new Scream hits theaters on January 14.